IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.85 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.18.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 830,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,116. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

