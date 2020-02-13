IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.29 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.18.

IPGP traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,116. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.02. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

