Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

IQV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.79. 1,380,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,622. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 295,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,629,000 after purchasing an additional 97,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iqvia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Iqvia by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

