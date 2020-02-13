IRISnet (IRIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.85 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,773,196 coins and its circulating supply is 564,621,156 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

