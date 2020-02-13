Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 200.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,548. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

