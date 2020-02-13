Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.375-4.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.37.

NYSE IRM opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

