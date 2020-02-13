Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.25 EPS.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

