Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

