iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

IEUR opened at $50.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

