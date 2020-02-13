iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $338.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $339.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

