iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.5% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $339.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.70 and a 200 day moving average of $309.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

