iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,320.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,806,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,665,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,895,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $339.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

