iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 220.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $70.89 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

