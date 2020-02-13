iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 1.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 3.37% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $372,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,242,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,392,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

