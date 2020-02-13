iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 497,513 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.