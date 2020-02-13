iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s 3rd Largest Position

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,343,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 12.34% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $581,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

