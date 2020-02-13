iTicoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00017481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $58,079.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

