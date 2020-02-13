ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Lowered by First Berlin

ITM Power (LON:ITM) was downgraded by investment analysts at First Berlin to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 60 ($0.79). First Berlin’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ITM Power stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145.50 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,138. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 18.54 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of $685.78 million and a P/E ratio of -35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.72.

In other news, insider Rachel Louise Smith sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £24,426.28 ($32,131.39).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

