Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 679.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $193,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,193.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,913. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 22,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,961. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

