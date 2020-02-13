Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.82. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,218. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,047.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

