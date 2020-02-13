Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given a C$0.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) has been assigned a C$0.25 price target by Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JAG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.22. 307,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,103. The company has a market cap of $68.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

