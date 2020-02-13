James River Group (JRVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JRVR stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. James River Group has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

