Jason Trevisan Sells 6,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

