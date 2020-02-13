Jeanmichel Ribieras Sells 11,000 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 2,195,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

