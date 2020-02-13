Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 90,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

