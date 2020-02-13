Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 55,026 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CG opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The Carlyle Group LP has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

