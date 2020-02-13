Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,781,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,224,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 227,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

