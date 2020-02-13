Jobchain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $10,766.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

