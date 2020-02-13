John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JBSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.