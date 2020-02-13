John Gordon Sells 200,000 Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) insider John Gordon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39), for a total value of £820,000 ($1,078,663.51).

Shares of BILN stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 445 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103. Billington Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 444 ($5.84). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

