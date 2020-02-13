John Webb Jennings III Purchases 2,200 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 288,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,030. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,207 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

