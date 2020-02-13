Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

