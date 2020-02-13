Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.15.

NYSE JLL opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

