Joseph E. Sexton Sells 12,500 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $774,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

