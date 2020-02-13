Joules’ (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Joules alerts:

Joules stock opened at GBX 154.75 ($2.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.86. Joules has a 52 week low of GBX 147.43 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39.

In other Joules news, insider Marc Simon Dench purchased 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.