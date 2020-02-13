JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £105 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £105 ($138.12) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,985 ($105.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.