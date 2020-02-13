JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 173,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPEM opened at $55.75 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.