Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 98.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LON JET opened at GBX 7,985 ($105.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.