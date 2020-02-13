Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KAI traded down $17.45 on Thursday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $538,678.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,937.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $359,630.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,972 shares of company stock worth $6,630,559 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

