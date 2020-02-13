Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,447. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

