Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. Kamada updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,958. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMDA. BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.