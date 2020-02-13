KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.