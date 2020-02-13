KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. KB Home makes up about 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

KBH opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. KB Home has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.