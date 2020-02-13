KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.03% of KBR worth $44,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

