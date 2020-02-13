KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KBR opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

