Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KELYB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KELYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

