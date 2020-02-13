Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $670.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.