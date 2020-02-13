Kenneth Duda Sells 10,876 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32.

ANET stock opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.23.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $65,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

