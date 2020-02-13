Kevin J. Brewer Sells 38,673 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACLS stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.38. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.