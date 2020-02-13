KeyCorp Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $86.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.22. 7,553,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $71,598,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,263,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,580,000 after buying an additional 650,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

